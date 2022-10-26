New Barton precinct a Budget boon, says Barr

THE most significant new commitment for Canberra in last night’s (October 25) federal Budget announcement was the investment in a major National Security Office Precinct in Barton, said Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“The project includes new Commonwealth government buildings that will accommodate around 5000 staff, new retail and hospitality amenities and new-structured car parking in the Parliamentary Triangle. This investment will create thousands of jobs during the construction period 2023-2028,” said Barr.

The Budget funds election commitments for the ACT such as:

$85.9 million for extending Light Rail stage 2A

$10 million for the Youth Foyer at the Woden CIT campus

$5 million towards the Garden City Cycle Route

$5 million for Gorman House Art Centre upgrades

There was also $15 million to reopen and improve AIS Arena.

Other projects funded in the ACT included $38.5 million for Scrivener Dam Upgrades, Weston Creek Tennis Club upgrades, funds for the University of Canberra to develop its Sport’s Hub Precinct and three community batteries to be located in Casey, Dickson and Fadden.

There was also an allocation of $65 million to construct Dunns Creek Road between Googong and Canberra, and $17.4 million to upgrade the road from the Brindabella Valley to the ACT.

“The National Housing Accord… will go a long way to addressing the supply and affordability of housing here in the ACT,” Barr said.