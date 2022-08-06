New constable clocks speeding driver

SECOND day on the job and one of the ACT’s newest police constables caught a 21-year-old Richardson man speeding more than 40km/h above the speed limit in Curtin yesterday (August 5).

The officer, a new graduate from the AFP college, detected the driver at about 11.30am travelling northbound along Yarra Glen in a black Honda Station Wagon at 121km/h.

The driver was given a $700 fine and loses four demerit points for speeding between 30 and 45 km/h over the limit.