New constable clocks speeding driver

SECOND day on the job and one of the ACT’s newest police constables caught a 21-year-old Richardson man speeding more than 40km/h above the speed limit in Curtin yesterday (August 5).
The officer, a new graduate from the AFP college, detected the driver at about 11.30am travelling northbound along Yarra Glen in a black Honda Station Wagon at 121km/h.
The driver was given a $700 fine and loses four demerit points for speeding between 30 and 45 km/h over the limit.
