New Strathnairn primary school to open in 2025

THE ACT government will build a new primary school in outer Belconnen, and upgrade two other public schools.

The zero-emissions primary school and early childhood education centre in Strathnairn will open in 2025, as is part of a $156 million package for school infrastructure in the mid-year budget review.

Minister for Education Yvette Berry said the project will ensure families moving to Ginninderry have access to free, public education.

“Ginninderry is growing and having the region’s first school open in Strathnairn in 2025 will give local families – and families looking at moving to the region – confidence that they will have a high quality local public school close to where they live,” Minister Berry said.

The ACT government will also begin an upgrade project at Narrabundah College, and expand Garran Primary School. The school’s capacity will be increased to 800, with re-development plans at Garran Primary School to include a new gym, new learning and administration facilities.