New taskforce cracks down on dangerous driving

A NEW police task force targeting car thefts and dangerous driving has made 18 arrests and laid more than 70 charges in its first three weeks of operation.

Operation Toric was established on August 1 to address an increase in crime which ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan says has resulted in 29 police vehicles being damaged by offenders since July last year.

Offences this month have included failing to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, driving at police, taking a motor vehicle without consent, firearm offences, drug driving and unregistered, unlicenced and uninsured driving.

Of those charged, the vast majority are recidivist offenders and two have received bail by the ACT Magistrates Court.

“In each of these incidents police and the public have been put in grave danger,” said Gaughan.

“The dedicated officers in Operation Toric will put every hour of their work towards bringing each and every dangerous driving offender to justice.

“They will focus on offenders driving stolen vehicles who willfully and without any care for themselves, their passengers, the community and responding police, put themselves and all other road users at significant risk through their driving behaviour.

“We are warning drivers who commit these reckless and illegal acts – that your behaviour will not be tolerated.”