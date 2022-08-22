No covid deaths for third straight day

CANBERRA has reported zero deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

It comes as 213 new cases of the virus were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (August 21).

This was higher than the 186 recorded in the previous reporting period.

The new cases reported brings the total number of active cases in the ACT to 1750, down from the 1874 reported previously.

The territory’s death toll remains at 117 after it was announced on Friday (August 19) that a man in his 90s died with COVID-19.