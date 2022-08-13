News location:

Out last month, man arrested again

A NEWLY formed police taskforce targeting high-risk driving behaviours and stolen vehicles has arrested an 18-year-old man released on an Intensive Corrections Order last month.

The man was arrested yesterday (August 12) and, in facing court, police will allege that on July 26 he stole a gym bag containing car keys and personal identification items from a storage box at a local fitness centre. Shortly after, the keys were used to steal a VW Golf from the car park.

On August 5, a police patrol spotted the Golf, bearing stolen number plates, on Drakeford Drive, Kambah. Police were unable to stop the vehicle at the time, but the driver was recognised as the 18-year-old.

Yesterday, NSW police informed ACT police they had a warrant and extradition order for the man for outstanding NSW offences and, at about 1.50pm, he was arrested in Bonner, where the stolen Golf was recovered.

The man, who was issued an ICO in court on July 14, will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, using a number plate not properly issued and driving while disqualified. Police will oppose bail.

 

