Paralympian Levy wins gold at Commonwealth Games

CANBERRA swimmer Matt Levy has won gold on the fourth day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The five-time Paralympian finished first in the 50m freestyle S7 event.
The 34 year old, who has cerebral palsy and is legally blind, competed at his first Paralympics in 2004.
Levy won gold in the 50m freestyle S7 event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
