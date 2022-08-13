News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/14° | Saturday, August 13, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Police recover builders’ stolen tools

Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.
Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.
Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.
Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.
Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.

POLICE have recovered a “substantial” number of tools worth more than $20,000 suspected of being stolen from construction sites across Canberra.

At about 11.25am yesterday, officers in Narrabundah spotted a grey Nissan Pulsar that had been reported as stolen earlier in the day. It was travelling with a black Holden Commodore before stopping in Gymea Street, where officers watched the drivers moving power tools from the Commodore into a garden shed at the rear of a house.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Narrabundah, were arrested and subsequent searches revealed power tools, estimated to be worth more than  $20,000 as well as a substance suspected of being methylamphetamine.

Police say forensic examinations were undertaken on the Pulsar, which has now been returned to its owner, and the Commodore has been seized for further examination.

The man faces charges of two counts each of unlicensed driving and driving a motor vehicle without consent, and single counts of using a number plate not properly issued, refusing to undergo a screening test, and refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.

The woman faces charges of refusing to undergo a screening test, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, unlawful possession of stolen property and possessing a drug of dependence.

Police say any tradespeople who have had tools or other equipment stolen, and who can provide serial numbers or other identifying features about them (such as initials), should make contact to see if their tools are among those recovered.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Out last month, man arrested again
Police

Out last month, man arrested again

A newly formed police taskforce targeting high-risk driving behaviours and stolen vehicles has arrested an 18-year-old man released on an Intensive Corrections Order last month.

Backyard eggs not all they’re cracked up to be
News

Backyard eggs not all they’re cracked up to be

THERE'S nothing like the fresh eggs from your own hens, the more than 400,000 Australians who keep backyard chooks will tell you. Unfortunately, it’s often not just freshness and flavour that set their eggs apart from those in the shops.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews