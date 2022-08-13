Police recover builders’ stolen tools

Recovered tools suspected of being stolen. Recovered tools suspected of being stolen. Recovered tools suspected of being stolen. Recovered tools suspected of being stolen. Recovered tools suspected of being stolen.

POLICE have recovered a “substantial” number of tools worth more than $20,000 suspected of being stolen from construction sites across Canberra.

At about 11.25am yesterday, officers in Narrabundah spotted a grey Nissan Pulsar that had been reported as stolen earlier in the day. It was travelling with a black Holden Commodore before stopping in Gymea Street, where officers watched the drivers moving power tools from the Commodore into a garden shed at the rear of a house.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Narrabundah, were arrested and subsequent searches revealed power tools, estimated to be worth more than $20,000 as well as a substance suspected of being methylamphetamine.

Police say forensic examinations were undertaken on the Pulsar, which has now been returned to its owner, and the Commodore has been seized for further examination.

The man faces charges of two counts each of unlicensed driving and driving a motor vehicle without consent, and single counts of using a number plate not properly issued, refusing to undergo a screening test, and refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.

The woman faces charges of refusing to undergo a screening test, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, unlawful possession of stolen property and possessing a drug of dependence.

Police say any tradespeople who have had tools or other equipment stolen, and who can provide serial numbers or other identifying features about them (such as initials), should make contact to see if their tools are among those recovered.