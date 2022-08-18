Police seize 300 cannabis plants from Googong home

A POLICE raid in Googong has uncovered a hydroponic grow house alleged to have eleven rooms containing cannabis plants.

Officers executed the search warrant at the home on Erskine Loop at about 4pm yesterday (August 17) where they discovered the “sophisticated” set-up containing plants at various stages of growth.

Officers seized more than 300 cannabis plants, as well as dried cannabis, hydroponic equipment, electronic surveillance equipment and more than $20,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after attempting to hide in the roof cavity of the property before being taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with commercial drug supply offences.

The hydroponic set-up was dismantled and the plants will be destroyed.