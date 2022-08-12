News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 8°/9° | Friday, August 12, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Police to scour reserve for clues from 2017 case

Jean Policarpio, photo from 2017

INVESTIGATIONS into Jean Policarpio’s disappearance in 2017 will continue in Mulligans Flat this weekend (August 13-14), with a 50+ people search team.

Jean is one of the ACT’s 15 long-term missing persons cases, and was last seen leaving his family home in Bonner on September 26, 2017.

He was 21-years-old when he went missing.

ACT Police and members of the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) will conduct the search in the nature reserve between the suburbs of Bonner and the New South Wales border.

This search will be a concentrated effort to locate fresh evidence in Jean’s case, after police re-examined all information available in the case.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Movie review / ‘Everybody’s Oma’
News

Movie review / ‘Everybody’s Oma’

"This Australian documentary is a gentle message film observing a family dealing with a tension that its members neither expected or deserved," writes reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD.

Movie review / ‘Die Wannseekonferenz’
News

Movie review / ‘Die Wannseekonferenz’

This is not the first film to try to capture the processes that in a Nazi way, gave an air of legality to the Holocaust. But it is the first to follow the minutes of the meeting as recorded by Adolf Eichmann, says reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews