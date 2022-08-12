Police to scour reserve for clues from 2017 case

INVESTIGATIONS into Jean Policarpio’s disappearance in 2017 will continue in Mulligans Flat this weekend (August 13-14), with a 50+ people search team.

Jean is one of the ACT’s 15 long-term missing persons cases, and was last seen leaving his family home in Bonner on September 26, 2017.

He was 21-years-old when he went missing.

ACT Police and members of the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) will conduct the search in the nature reserve between the suburbs of Bonner and the New South Wales border.

This search will be a concentrated effort to locate fresh evidence in Jean’s case, after police re-examined all information available in the case.