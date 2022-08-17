Prescribed burn may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible across Canberra today (August 17) while a prescribed hazard reduction burn takes place at Googong Foreshores.

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service say efforts will be made to reduce the impacts of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is still possible.

The burn is being undertaken to reduce fuel loads and minimise the risk of bushfire in the area during summer.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.