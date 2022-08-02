Property Council praises Budget, but…

THE Property Council of Australia has praised the ACT government for a Budget with a focus on housing supply and infrastructure – both key asks of the property sector – but has flagged several concerns as the region rebounds from the pandemic.

Property Council’s ACT Executive Director Adina Cirson said the focus on job creation and infrastructure investment was welcomed, but there was still major housing affordability and land-supply issues, coupled with a tightening employment market and lack of investment in skills and training.

“We hope the commitment to boost housing and land supply – and some significant commitments to getting Build-to-Rent to Canberra, really start to make a difference to

the housing crisis we are in right now,” Ms Cirson said.

“It’s great to see our population really start to grow positively again, but with that comes added housing pressure. We need to make sure the building and construction sector is turbo charged and able to deliver to meet the housing pressures of a growing and ageing population.

“We hope additional investment in planning reform, resourcing and digitisation will help.”