Health emergency declaration extended again

THE ACT’s public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 has been extended until 11.59pm on September 30.

The government says the extension will allow the ACT Chief Health Officer to continue to take all necessary actions to reduce the threats to public health from COVID-19 and reflects that the current situation “remains uncertain”

“While there is some positive news that new cases are now averaging less than 1000 per day, this level of community transmission still poses a risk to community members, particularly those who are more at risk of severe outcomes, including older Canberrans and people with underlying health conditions,” said Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“I’d like to thank Canberra businesses, workers and the community for their ongoing support over the winter months as the health care system dealt with covid, influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the community.

“It is still important for Canberrans to continue practicing covid Smart behaviours to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 in the community.

“This includes getting tested and staying home when you are sick, being up to date with your vaccinations, wearing a mask indoors where you can’t physically distance, and maintaining good hand hygiene. For people at higher risk of poor outcomes, we’d also encourage them to have a discussion with their health care provider about eligibility for COVID-19 treatments so they are well prepared if they get COVID-19.”

While the Chief Health Officer’s most recent monthly report recommended a 60-day extension of the emergency declaration, Stephen-Smith said she’s confident that “we will be in a strong position to step down a COVID-19 Management Declaration Framework once we move out of the current uncertain winter period.”