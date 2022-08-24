Public hearings ‘likely’ in CIT investigation

THE ACT Integrity Commissioner has revealed public hearings into the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) contract investigation are “highly likely”.

In Estimates hearings today (August 24) Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams said the original intent of the investigation was to solely examine the almost $5 million contract awarded to Patrick Hollingworth earlier this year.

However, more than $8.5 million has been awarded by CIT to Hollingworth since 2018 to help with the reorganisation of the institute.

Commissioner Adams claims further issues emerged with each of the awarded contracts, resulting in the expansion of the investigation to examine all relevant contracts.

The CIT investigation includes what Commissioner Adams describes as a “significantly under resourced” Integrity Commission examining more than one million relevant documents.

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said it was concerning to hear the commissioner say the Integrity Commission was under resourced.

“The commissioner has made it clear the investigation is complex with plenty to look into, and it is concerning that he also stated the Integrity Commission is not being given the full resources and powers it needs to properly investigate these issues,” said Lee.

Commissioner Adams revealed in the hearing that Chief Minister Andrew Barr had failed to respond to his request for a meeting regarding critical changes required in legislation, specifically telephone interception powers.

“The commissioner has long called for telephone interception powers, and it is incumbent on the Labor-Greens government to adequately ensure the commissioner is given what he needs to ensure thorough investigations,” said Lee.

The Integrity Commission announced its decision to investigate the CIT matter in June, marking the first time it had publicly confirmed an investigation into a matter.

Commissioner Adams said that public hearings into the CIT investigation were “highly likely”, which would mark another first since the commission’s inception.

The commission is contracting another lawyer to work alongside the current full-time and part-time solicitors. It will also look to recruit another three police officers on top of the two investigators currently involved.