Queanbeyan tops the district’s daily covid charts

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang leads the Southern NSW Local Health District with the most new covid cases, according to the latest figures reported today (January 30).
Of the 236 confirmed new COVID-19 cases southern NSW today, 95 came from Queanbeyan Palerang.
Of the other new new cases (including RAT and PCR test results):
- 21 Bega Valley LGA,
- 52 in Eurobodalla,
- 31 in Goulburn Mulwaree,
- 95 in Queanbeyan Palerang,
- 14 in Snowy Monaro,
- 12 in Upper Lachlan and
- 11 Yass Valley
