Queanbeyan tops the district’s daily covid charts

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang leads the Southern NSW Local Health District with the most new covid cases, according to the latest figures reported today (January 30).

Of the 236 confirmed new COVID-19 cases southern NSW today, 95 came from Queanbeyan Palerang. 

Of the other new new cases (including RAT and PCR test results):

  • 21 Bega Valley LGA,
  • 52 in Eurobodalla, 
  • 31 in Goulburn Mulwaree, 
  • 14 in Snowy Monaro, 
  • 12 in Upper Lachlan and 
  • 11 Yass Valley 

