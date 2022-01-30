Queanbeyan tops the district’s daily covid charts

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang leads the Southern NSW Local Health District with the most new covid cases, according to the latest figures reported today (January 30).

Of the 236 confirmed new COVID-19 cases southern NSW today, 95 came from Queanbeyan Palerang.

Of the other new new cases (including RAT and PCR test results):

21 Bega Valley LGA,

52 in Eurobodalla,

31 in Goulburn Mulwaree,

95 in Queanbeyan Palerang,

14 in Snowy Monaro,

12 in Upper Lachlan and

11 Yass Valley