Rain closes ACT sportsgrounds again

ACT government sportsgrounds will be closed for training again today (August 15), due to ongoing recent rainfall and low evaporation rates.
Closures include turf sportsgrounds, but exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track.
Sportsgrounds remain open for match play, and an update on training closures will be provided tomorrow following the assessment of turf conditions.
