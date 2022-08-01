Renewed calls to find Canberra’s missing hitchhiker

POLICE are using National Missing Persons Week to renew calls for information to help them solve a 42-year-old Canberra cold case.

Elizabeth Herfort was last seen on June 13, 1980 at the Australian National University (ANU) Bar in Canberra.

Between 9pm and 9.45pm that night a person fitting Elizabeth’s description was seen hitch-hiking on the southbound carriageway leading to Commonwealth Avenue.

It’s believed this same person was then given a lift in a motor vehicle along Commonwealth Avenue to the intersection of Coronation Drive.

Herfort failed to return home that night and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is one of nine people police are seeking public information about as part of National Missing Person’s Week which began yesterday (July 31).

ACT Policing Detective Acting Inspector Paul Reynolds says even the “smallest” amount of information about a missing person can help.

“Our officers continue to consider all avenues to find answers for the families and friends who don’t know what happened to their loved ones – and we need the public’s help to do that,” Reynolds says.

“We firmly believe that members of the Canberra community have information about our missing people. Even the smallest amount of information could help us solve a 40-year-old case.”

According to police there are 15 long-term missing people in the ACT.

Last year, around 53,000 missing persons reports were made to police.