Ricky suspended for ‘weak gutted dog’ attack

CANBERRA Raiders Coach Ricky Stuart faces a $25,000 fine and week-long suspension after calling Penrith Panthers player Jaeman Salmon a “weak gutted dog”.

In the NRL breach notice issued today (August 9), Ricky had been suspended from all club activities from 4pm, and is set to return at 4pm on August 16.

He will be forced to miss the clash between the Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons this Sunday, following his “completely unacceptable” comment in the post-match press conference on Saturday, after the Raiders lost to the Panthers, 6 – 26.

Ricky’s comment was directed at Salmon, after Raiders hooker Tom Starling went to make a tackle on Salmon during the game and copped a kick to the groin and face.

In the post-game press conference, Ricky said: “where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it ain’t on.”

“I have had history with that kid (Salmon). I know that kid very well. He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn’t changed now. He is a weak-gutted dog person now,” Ricky said.

The personal nature of Ricky’s attack has reportedly stemmed from an incident from 10-years-ago between Salmon and Ricky’s son, when they were junior players.