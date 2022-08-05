Rifle seized during arrest of alleged car thief

A MAN alleged to have been involved in multiple car thefts was arrested at Calwell shops yesterday (August 4) during which police seized a rifle.

The 34-year-old has been a target of ACT Policing due to the alleged car thefts and other matters including failing to stop for police.

During his arrest a key to a Toyota Corolla was located and the car was parked at the rear of the shops. Police will allege that a .22 calibre rifle was located in the vehicle.

The man is expected to face court today on three counts of drive motor vehicle without consent, two counts of make off without payment, two counts of drive with incorrect number plates, drive unlicenced, fail to stop for police, unauthorised possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a knife and theft.