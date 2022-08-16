School funding for disadvantaged families

DISADVANTAGED Canberra families may be eligible for new payments to help cover school costs under the ACT Government’s Future of Education Equity Fund.

The fund will replace the Secondary Bursary Scheme, which gave $750 per year to students in years 7-10, and expands the funding to families with children in preschool through to year 12.

The Education Equity Fund will provide more than $2 million per year, for the next four years.

Preschool students will be eligible for $400 in funding, primary students will be eligible for $500, and high school and college students will be eligible for $750 in funding each year.

The funding will provide assistance through one-off payments to help families to afford school uniforms, excursions, sport equipment and activities, tuition and music lessons.

The applicant for the Future of Education Equity Fund must be a parent or guardian who is financially responsible for the student, and must provide evidence of low-income status by supplying a photocopy of a current Centrelink Card.

Education and Youth Affairs Minister Yvette Berry said the announcement is a clear indication of the Governments dedication to ensuring every child in Canberra, regardless of their background, can get a high-quality education at their school.

