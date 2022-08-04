Severe weather causes more than 100 calls for help

AS heavy rainfall continues across Canberra, the ACT State Emergency Service has received more than 120 requests for assistance from the community.

As of 3pm, staff and volunteers from the ACT State Emergency Service, ACT Fire & Rescue, and Transport Canberra and City Services have attended to 56 calls for help with 67 remaining outstanding.

Emergency Services say incidents are being attended to in order of priority and that crews will work into the evening to reach as many households and businesses as possible.

Many incidents relate to leaking roofs and water inundation, with crews also attending to a small number of trees down in Canberra’s suburbs. Saturated soil can mean an increase in falling trees and branches.

Rain is expected to continue for the remainder of Thursday (August 4) with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting winds could increase into the evening. A Severe Weather Warning remains current for the ACT.

The ACTESA says they thank the community for their patience at this time.

For help during floods and storms, call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).