Sunday, April 17, 2022

Signs that point to the shabby state of Canberra

Ian Meikle.

IF a picture’s worth a thousand words, here’s a 20,000-word, “Seven Days” essay on the shabby state of Canberra’s road signs. 

I’ve pieced it together with the help of a couple of northside snouts matching my southside snaps. Sadly, it wasn’t hard to do.

Can anyone else match these dreadful examples of neglect? Email your photos to editor@citynews.com.au 

Ian Meikle

