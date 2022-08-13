Six consecutive days of covid deaths as infections fall

A MAN in his 20s has been identified as the latest ACT death with covid. He is the territory’s 110th victim since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In the past week, the ACT has recorded nine new covid deaths over six consecutive days.

ACT Health is today (August 13) also listing 322 new reported daily cases of COVID-19 (173 PCR and 149 RAT), a fall of around a third over yesterday’s 474 cases. Active cases are also down at 2749 (2923 yesterday).

However, hospital case numbers have nudged up to 141, a lift of six over yesterday. There are currently three patients in intensive case and two on ventilators.