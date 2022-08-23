Snow falls around ACT region

A CHILLY morning has seen snow fall in Queanbeyan and throughout the ACT region.

Residents have taken to social media to report snowfall in Googong, Karabar, Royalla and Captains Flat.

Snow has also been sighted on Mount Ainslie.

This is the best snow I’ve ever seen in Canberra. pic.twitter.com/1NaAOxRJDJ — Christy 😷💉💉💉💉 (@ChristyShenani1) August 22, 2022

According to ACT Weather Watch, snow settled on the hills above Theodore in Southern Canberra this morning.

It follows the Tuggeranong weather station recording a drop from 8°C to 4.7°C in just 30 minutes early this morning.

Weather Watch says snow is likely to be falling in the mountains throughout the day, with flurries falling to 900m.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a rainy and chilly afternoon ahead, with the max temperature in Canberra only set to reach 11°C. As of 11.30am the temperature sits at 3°C.