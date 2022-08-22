Steel hides behind integrity probe on CIT

SKILLS Minister Chris Steel has refused to answer opposition questions about a series of “unusual” contracts awarded by the Canberra Institute of Technology.

Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said she asked a range of questions to minister Steel related to the $8.5 million contracts during today’s (August 22) Estimates Hearing.

Questions about the minister’s specific involvement, and his communication with Chief Minister Andrew Barr and CIT board about the contracts went unanswered, Lee said.

“While these contracts are the subject of an Integrity Commission investigation there is no reason the Minister cannot answer simple questions such as what conversations he had with the Chief Minister when he was handed the portfolio in early 2020,” she said.

“After an entire morning of Estimates Hearings on CIT, there are now more questions than answers regarding the contracts and the public is none the wiser.”

Lee said the minister’s refusal to answer questions was “unacceptable” and highlighted the “culture of secrecy” being fostered within the Labor-Greens government.

“Canberra taxpayers deserve answers from the Minister regarding his role and performance, but he continues to hide behind the investigation to not be upfront with the public,” Lee said.

Today’s Estimates Hearings also revealed that CIT CEO Leanne Cover has been stood down on paid leave until the ACT Integrity Commission completes its investigation into contracts awarded over a five-year period to companies owned by “complexity and systems thinker” Patrick Hollingworth.