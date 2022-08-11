Stolen Audi found after driver fuelled up without paying

A MAN who allegedly stole an Audi in July has been arrested after CCTV footage caught him refuelling the car at a service station before driving off without paying.

The red A4 Sedan was stolen from a driveway in Forrest on July 29 or 30. On Monday (August 8) security camera footage from the Griffith service station was used by police to confirm the identity of the driver.

A search warrant was obtained and police executed a raid at a residence in Narrabundah yesterday where the 24-year-old was arrested.

He was charged with breach of parole, ride/drive in a motor vehicle without consent, theft and possession of stolen property.

He faced the ACT Magistrates Court yesterday where he was remanded to next face court on August 31.