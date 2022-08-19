Fire extinguished in Civic restaurant

UPDATE, 1.45pm: Firefighters have extinguished the fire however there is still a significant amount of smoke in the upper floors of the building that needs to be ventilated.

Firefighters will be on scene for a number of hours while ventilating the smoke and making it safe for occupants to return.

Road closures are still in place, including pedestrian pathways. Authorities are advising that people continue to avoid the area.

It’s understood the fire started in Tikka Take, a restaurant on the ground-floor of the building.

1.09pm: ROAD closures are in place in Civic as firefighters respond to a fire in a building on Bunda Street.

Emergency service crews say the small fire today (August 19) has seen smoke reach floors above the restaurant.

The building has been evacuated while the fire is extinguished and crews ventilate smoke from within the building.

People are being advised to avoid the area.