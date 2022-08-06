Teen gone missing, last seen in Holt

POLICE share family concerns for the welfare of teenager Henry Clifton, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since about 9am yesterday (August 5).

The 13-year-old was last seen in Holt.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build. He was wearing an olive-coloured Champion jacket; a blue Tommy Hilfiger cap; a black, hooded jumper with “Raiders” written on the chest; black Nike pants and yellow, grey and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have any information to help find Henry should call 131444.