Teen on bail allegedly stole car using knife

A 16-YEAR-OLD is alleged to have robbed a Mustang by threatening the driver with a knife in Calwell yesterday (August 15).

At about 8am yesterday, a man was sitting in his blue Ford Mustang while parked at the Calwell Shops when a teen opened the driver’s door and allegedly threatened the driver with a knife.

After a struggle where the driver was allegedly punched by the teen, the driver handed over his keys and the teen left the scene in the Mustang.

At about 3pm police engaged the stolen Mustang in Chisholm, with the driver allegedly crossing to the wrong side of the road to avoid stop-sticks placed on the roadway.

About 3.50pm police again engaged the Mustang in Richardson, during which it was driven along a footpath to evade police.

A short time later the Mustang was located in a greenbelt area where it had become bogged and an attempt had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

The driver was apprehended by police a short time later while attempting to climb onto the roof of a shed in Wentcher Place, Richardson.

The driver was identified as a recidivist 16-year-old offender who was subsequently charged with 12 offences including breach of bail, aggravated robbery, take motor vehicle without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife, drive motor vehicle without consent, drug driving, three counts of dangerous driving, unlicenced driving and displaying false number plates.