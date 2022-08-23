News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Traffic police swoop on Uriarra

TRAFFIC police swooped on the Uriarra area on Sunday (August 21) after reports of speeding were made by local residents.  

Among the seven offences detected was a 55-year-old Queanbeyan (NSW) man riding his motorcycle at 152km/h in the 80km/h zone. He was fined $1841 and will accrue six demerit points on his licence for speeding by more than 45km/h.

Police also fined a driver $1600 for using an unregistered vehicle (it expired in 2019) with no compulsory third-party insurance. 

 

