Ukraine President to speak at ANU

UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will share his experience of navigating war at The Australian National University (ANU) on August 3.

The President’s insights will come nearly six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy will speak via video link from Ukraine, and the event will feature a Q&A session between the President and students.

ANU Vice Chancellor, Professor Brian Schmidt said President Zelenskyy continues to inspire the world through his leadership and service to his country.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens the peace, liberty and democracy on which freedom of inquiry and academic collaboration is based,” said prof Schmidt.

“ANU stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their defence of sovereignty and freedom.

“We are incredibly grateful to have President Zelenskyy share his time and thoughts with our community.”