Unregistered, unlicensed and over the limit

A 31-year-old Merrylands (NSW) man was arrested in Conder at 3am today (August 21) driving an unregistered red Ford Laser on Feint Street.

He told police he did not have a driving licence, and that he had been driving to get some food after drinking with a relative.

He returned a level-three blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.118. As the man does not hold a licence he is subject to a zero BAC.

The man will answer charges of drink driving, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, and unlicensed driving in the ACT Magistrates Court on September 22.