Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Visiting protesters harassing locals, say police

Protesters at Old Parliament House in February. Photo: Mike Welsh

PEDESTRIANS and cyclists have been approached over recent weeks by protesters at lakeside locations including Black Mountain Peninsula and near Barrenjoey Drive at Barrenjoey Peninsula.  

Police say they are targeting anti-social behaviour and believe some incidents between Canberrans and visiting protesters have not been reported.

They say anyone who is abused, harassed or impeded by protesters should report the incident to police on 131444.

 

