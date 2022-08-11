Nosey cops come across weed and suspect cash

Honda Accord with “substantial amount” of black plastic. Photo: Act Police Seized plants and cash. Photo: ACT Police Cannabis plants in the Honda Accord boot. Photo: ACT Police

TEN cannabis plants, covered by a “substantial amount” of black plastic, and $13,000 in cash has been seized from a Honda Accord in Bruce.

On July 29, the Honda with the black plastic caught the attention of patrolling officers.

The vehicle was pulled over and when the driver stepped out, police say an overwhelming smell of cannabis came from the car.

After confirming the driver’s identity – a 44-year-old Homebush (NSW) man – and that he was not drug affected while driving, officers located the 10 cannabis plants and $13,000 in cash on the front seat.

The man was charged with possession of more than 50 grams of cannabis, and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He will appear in court in September.