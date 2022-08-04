Mitchell covid testing site reopens after wet weather closure

UPDATE: The Mitchell drive-through COVID-19 testing centre has now reopened, following a temporary closure today (August 4) due to poor weather.

Thee Garran testing site (open until 9pm) and Kambah and Holt testing sites (both open until 4pm) are also open.

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for southeast NSW, with up to 100mm of rainfall expected to fall over the surrounding regions in the coming days.

Heavy rain, thunder and wind gusts of up to 45km/h are predicted for the ACT throughout the rest of Thursday.