Whitlam opens first playground

WHITLAM’S first playground Blue Poles Park has been officially opened today (August 18), offering a water-play area, native shrubs and boulders.

Housing and Suburban Development Minister Yvette Berry said she was excited to open Blue Poles Park, with a focus on sustainable features, as Whitlam continues to grow.

The water-play area will reuse its water by funnelling it into the root zones of trees within the playground, the park also has 9000 native shrubs, 350 native trees and natural rock boulders that were retrieved from other Whitlam sites.

“Recreational areas in a suburb create a vital meeting point for the community. The new park will certainly be a place to connect and stay for extended play,” said Berry.

“Approximately 50 households currently reside in Whitlam. As the suburb grows, it will eventually be home to around 2100 families. The Blue Poles Park will be a place for play and adventure for many years to come.”