Wild weather closes ACT sportsgrounds

ALL ACT government turf sportsgrounds have been closed for training and match play today (August 4) and tomorrow, due to heavy rainfall.
Closures exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields, and the Woden athletics track.
The decision was made in order to minimise damage to turf surfaces, and the condition of the grounds will continue to be assessed with a decision being made tomorrow regarding training and match play for the weekend.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply