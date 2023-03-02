Betty wins woman of the year title

The 2023 ACT Woman of the Year is community sector worker Betty Macharia, an African Australian woman who has dedicated many years to volunteering in the ACT community services sector.

She has served as the executive secretary of the African Australian Council ACT and as an executive in the East African Community Association.

Ms Macharia co-ordinates support for vulnerable women and is passionate about making a difference in mental health, domestic and family violence and overcoming barriers for culturally and linguistically diverse communities. In 2022, Betty pioneered and led the delivery of a cultural Women’s Health Week event themed “Dera Night – Our Health, Our Way’”.

The 2023 ACT Young Woman of the Year is Sophie Aboud, a sexual violence activist. Through the STOP Campaign, Ms Aboud led the research and writing of the safe response toolkit, a comprehensive resource for victim-survivors of sexual violence and their supporters in the ACT.

The 2023 ACT Senior Woman of the Year is Jenny Mobbs, CEO for the Council on the Ageing (COTA) ACT.