Buster the Bulldog’s spectacular debut

BUSTER the Bulldog, from the UK, will be a featured new entrant in this year’s Canberra Balloon Spectacular, which begins on March 11.

Buster’s creator Paul Burrows says it will be hard to miss slobbery-tongued Buster.

“Buster was born in 2018 making him 35 in dog years. He’s fond of licking small children, fortunately he’s well trained and hasn’t eaten one yet! He’s also fond of water and is looking forward to flying over Lake Burley Griffin,” says Burrows.

Early risers will be entertained by local performers throughout the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, which runs until March 19, with performances from Mirror Mirror, Sweetheart String Quartet and Bella Groove.

Coffee and breakfast options will be available at Patrick White Lawns, with balloon announcements made at 6.15am each morning, with the launch subject to weather conditions.