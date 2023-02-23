Chamber chief resigns for school-sector job

CANBERRA Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt has resigned and will leave the role in April.

Mr Catt is moving to CEO of Independent Schools Australia, the national peak body for the independent school sector.

“I’ve enjoyed and greatly valued my time with the Chamber, which has given me an enormous respect for the diversity and impact of the ACT private sector,” said Mr Catt.

“It has been a privilege to serve as a voice for the local business community. I’d like to thank the board and our chairman Archie Tsirimokos, who have helped guide the Chamber though an often-difficult time.

“While there are challenging times ahead for business, I’m confident that the Chamber is in a strong position and ready for a change of leadership.”