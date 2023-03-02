News location:

Chief minister turns his back on Black Opal, says Parton

LIBERAL racing spokesman Mark Parton has accused the chief minister of failing to promote the 50th running of the Black Opal Stakes when spruiking events taking place around Canberra in the month of March on social media.

Mr Parton said it was “astounding” that Andrew Barr, who is also Tourism Minister, would not highlight the biggest racing carnival of the year in the ACT that will bring people to the region. The race will be run on March 12.

“While publicly the Chief Minister has previously stated his government is not trying to end horse racing in the ACT and would like the industry to become more self-sufficient, it is astounding he has decided not to include the Black Opal when promoting Canberra events during March,” Mr Parton said.

“Some of the events included in this promotional piece are Wine Machine Canberra, Symphony in the Park and the Canberra Beer and Cider Festival, but not a major event that will see in excess of 10,000 people attend the carnival across the Canberra long weekend.

“This year will see the 50th running of the Black Opal and is likely to bring many people to the ACT that will benefit hotels, restaurants, and local businesses but the chief minister does not think that is worth promoting.”

 

