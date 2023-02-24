Covid claims hospital auxiliary after 50 years of service

AFTER 50 years of supporting patients, visitors and staff, today (February 24) is the final day of operations of the Canberra Hospital Auxiliary Committee.

The Auxiliary, made up of volunteers and a handful of paid committee members, raised $4.2 million for hospital equipment, staff development and clinical research.

Membership dropped significantly during the covid pandemic, and the Auxiliary has been operating with fewer committee members than required under its constitution.

From Monday, the Canberra Hospital Foundation will take over operations of the main-foyer shop, which was founded on September 5, 1972.

As well as the shopfront, the Auxiliary Committee also helped with a library service, hospital guide service and a trolley service for patients.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the Auxiliary Committee and as a volunteer over the 50 years of service to patients, visitors, staff and the community,” said Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.