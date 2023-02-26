News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/24° | Monday, February 27, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

First sneak peep at this year’s Enlighten show

Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell

The annual Enlighten Festival sparks up around the parliamentary triangle on Friday ( until March 19) and the organisers have already started testing and installing the light displays under the cover of Sunday night darkness. But the irrepressible news snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was up, out and about in the wee small hours and took these beautiful preview photos. 

They show the images on the National Gallery (including a test pattern) and a test-pattern on the front of the National Library with the moon and Telstra Tower.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews