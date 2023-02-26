First sneak peep at this year’s Enlighten show

Photo: Andrew Campbell Photo: Andrew Campbell Photo: Andrew Campbell Photo: Andrew Campbell Photo: Andrew Campbell Photo: Andrew Campbell

The annual Enlighten Festival sparks up around the parliamentary triangle on Friday ( until March 19) and the organisers have already started testing and installing the light displays under the cover of Sunday night darkness. But the irrepressible news snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was up, out and about in the wee small hours and took these beautiful preview photos.

They show the images on the National Gallery (including a test pattern) and a test-pattern on the front of the National Library with the moon and Telstra Tower.