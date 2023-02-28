Man arrested for 500,000 child-abuse files

Seized child abuse material Seized child abuse material Seized child abuse material

A 65-year-old Amaroo man has been charged with possessing child-abuse material following a police operation on Tuesday.

In October, police began investigating a series of IP addresses associated with downloading child abuse materials.

The investigation resulted in a search of the Amaroo man’s house on Tuesday, where officers found DVDs, USBs, laptops, external hard drives and a computer containing up to 500,000 child abuse files.

The 65-year-old has been arrested, with police opposing his bail.

Conviction of the existing charge, possessing child abuse material, is punishable by a maximum imprisonment term of 15 years.