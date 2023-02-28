Man busted an hour after getting bail

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions less than one hour after being released.

At 11.30pm on Thursday (February 23) police received reports of a man rummaging through storage lockers, “acting suspiciously” in the basement of an apartment complex in Civic.

Officers arrested the man for unlawfully trespassing, and he was released on conditional bail at 4am.

Less than an hour later, police received further reports that the same man had returned to the Civic apartment complex and stolen a red Ducati motorbike.

Yesterday, police found the man in Reid and arrested him.