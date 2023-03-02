Mechanic finds gun hidden in BMW

A 33-year-old man from Campsie, NSW, has been charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm, after a Belconnen mechanic allegedly found it concealed in the man’s BMW.
On Thursday, police were called out to a Belconnen auto-shop, where they found a 3D printed and modified firearm with a metal barrel.
Officers arrested the man before finding a .22 calibre hollow point round of ammunition, about $2500 cash, two mobile phones and several clip-seal bags believed to contain a trafficable amount of methamphetamine.
