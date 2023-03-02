News location:

Mechanic finds gun hidden in BMW

Car in for a service
Approximately $2500 in cash
Concealed gun
Clip seal bags believed to be methamphetamine
Ammunition

A 33-year-old man from Campsie, NSW, has been charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm, after a Belconnen mechanic allegedly found it concealed in the man’s BMW.

On Thursday, police were called out to a Belconnen auto-shop, where they found a 3D printed and modified firearm with a metal barrel.

Officers arrested the man before finding a .22 calibre hollow point round of ammunition, about $2500 cash, two mobile phones and several clip-seal bags believed to contain a trafficable amount of methamphetamine.

 

One Response to Mechanic finds gun hidden in BMW

G Hollands says: March 3, 2023 at 11:01 am

Are you sure that is a .22 “hollow point” round of ammunition? It just looks like a .22 blank cartridge?

Reply

