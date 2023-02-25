NSW fire ban closes Googong foreshores

GOOGONG Foreshores will be closed to the public on Sunday due to a total fire ban that has been declared for the Queanbeyan-Palerang council area in NSW.
The foreshores’ recreation areas, boating ramp, car park and walks will all be closed while the fire ban is in place.
