Out of prison and into 32 new charges

A 34-year-old man, recently released from prison and subject to a good behaviour order, faces 32 new charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, assaulting his partner, damaging her property, fleeing the scene and ramming a police vehicle.

Acting on reports of a “significant family violence incident”, police officers from Operation Toric tracked the man believed to be responsible in a Theodore car park yesterday (February 24). When they attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly rammed a police vehicle (rendering it undrivable) and fled the scene.

His car was found a short afterwards, having collided with a light pole in Chisholm. The man was then reported to have been running through local backyards.

Police found him attempting to steal a car and tasered him.

His charges include two counts of common assault, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, reckless threats to inflict grievous bodily harm, three counts of damaging property, two counts failing to stop motor vehicle for police, two counts driving while disqualified, aggravated common assault, aggravated intentional threat to inflict GBH, three counts of aggravated damage property to property not exceeding $5000, aggravated dangerous driving, driving under influence of liquor, unlawfully trespassing on a premises in the territory, two counts of burglary, attempted theft, two counts of theft, possessing a drug of dependence, driving a motor vehicle without consent, damaging a police vehicle, driving motor vehicle without intent, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and breaching his good behaviour order.

Police say the man’s arrest required a significant response with officers from general duties, proactive intervention and diversion team, rural patrol and Operation Toric.