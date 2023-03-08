Pie prices drop to get more people to the footy

THE price of pies, sausage rolls and hot chips will be reduced to under $5 at GIO Stadium’s public food outlets on Raiders and Brumbies game days, starting this weekend.

It’s an attempt by the ACT government to attract more people to the matches in Bruce by making the experience more affordable for families. The Brumbies play the Reds on Saturday and the Raiders face the Sharks on Sunday.

A new all-weather, game day entertainment hub called The Huddle will also launch at the stadium’s western forecourt this weekend. It will offer food sourced from local produce and a choice of craft or mainstream beer along with other beverages plus music and local entertainment, a screen to watch the game and opportunities to engage with the Brumbies and the Raiders clubs on game days.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said: “The Huddle entertainment area… and the announced food-item discounts provide more reasons to get out and experience matches live.

“We look forward to seeing many people attending matches in 2023 as we return to pre-covid normality.”

Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson also welcomed the game-day initiatives.