Canberra Today | Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Police want help with Belconnen road rage

AT about 12.15pm on Sunday, police received a report of road rage between the driver of a grey Hyundai i30 and the driver of a black Ford Falcon station wagon in Belconnen.

A first incident allegedly occurred at the intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coulter Drive, Molonglo Valley, followed by a second incident at the intersection of Belconnen Way and Coulter Drive.

Both drivers then drove to a nearby police station.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000.

